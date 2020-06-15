Garth Brooks concert movie to be screened at drive-in

Soon you'll be able to see Garth Brooks safely on the big screen.

At the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds on June 27, "Encore Live Presents: Garth Brooks A Concert Experience" will be screened for drive-in audiences.

Tickets cost $100 per car, with a limit of 6 in a car or SUV.

To follow CDC guidelines, the event is requiring cars to be parked 6 feet apart, and guests must stay in their vehicles. While bathrooms are open, they have been following strict cleaning procedures and have ample supply of hand soap and sanitizer.

For more information, click here.

