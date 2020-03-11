Gas prices drop below $2 in local area

One side-effect of the coronavirus outbreak is a drop in the prices at the gas pump due to a drop in demand.

AAA says another factor is the lack of agreement between OPEC and non-OPEC countries to cut production.

The trade site gasbuddy.com says another key factor is the most significant drop in oil prices since 1991.

The Woodman's and Kwik Trip locations on River Prairie Drive in Altoona show a gallon of gas at $1.99.

Gasbuddy says the average price for a gallon of gas in Wisconsin sits at $2.19 a gallon.

The national average is $2.36 a gallon.