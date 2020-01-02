Gas prices predicted to remain steady in 2020

GasBuddy predicts prices will be lowest in February and rise to a peak in May. (Source: CNN)
Updated: Thu 1:49 PM, Jan 02, 2020

(CNN) - Smartphone app GasBuddy is forecasting gas prices in 2020 will actually be two cents lower than last year at $2.60 per gallon.

Of course, that won’t be true all year. Prices tend to rise as refiners switch to summer blends.

GasBuddy predicts prices will be lowest in February and rise to a peak in May.

Many large cities are also likely to see jumps to more than $3 per gallon and up to $4 in parts of the west coast.

Prices are determined by the world market for oil. Unforeseen geopolitical events can lead to unexpected, and often large, price swings.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus