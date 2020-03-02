General school assistant at Northwoods Elementary wins Golden Apple

For the past four weeks WEAU has recognized 21 educators and staff in the Eau Claire Area School District with Golden Apple Awards. Monday, we wrap up an exciting month with a trip to Northwoods Elementary School.

"We want to take a second and let you know that you are this year's recipient of the golden apple. Second graders, can we say congratulations to Mrs. Holman...cheers."

Congratulations to Karen Holman, general school assistant at Northwoods Elementary school. Great job to the second graders who made some awesome signs to show their appreciation to Ms. Holman. A special day for Karen as her family stopped by to celebrate with mom and grandma. Ms. Holman says getting to know the students at Northwoods is the best part of her job.

"That is the highlight of my day; I get to say hi to every single kid that walks into this school. The come through my playground, I get to say hi to them, how's their day, what'd you eat for supper last night, I just make a personal connection or try to with each kid that comes through."

Northwoods Elementary Principal Luke Stordahl says "there's not a student in the building that doesn't know who Ms. Holman is. She's everywhere you see her, she's in the classroom, she's out at recess, all the kids love Ms. Holman and she's a Northwoods celebrity here."

Congratulations to Ms. Holman for her dedication to Northwoods Elementary School. Karen and the school will each receive $500 from the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation and she will be honored at the Golden Apples Banquet on April 16.

