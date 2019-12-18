Georgia purge removes nearly 309,000 voter registrations

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger attends a conference of local election officials in Savannah, Ga., Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. Raffensperger told about 700 local officials who are preparing to rollout new voting machines statewide to expect more than 1 million additional voters at the polls in 2020 compared to the last presidential election in 2016. (AP Photo/Russ Bynum)
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Wed 4:50 PM, Dec 18, 2019

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia election officials have purged nearly 309,000 voter registrations from the state’s voting rolls this week.

That’s according to a list of cancelled registrations released by the secretary of state’s office on Wednesday.

A federal judge is set to hear arguments Thursday about whether some of those registrations should be reinstated.

The voting rights group Fair Fight Action is challenging the removal of people who ended up on the purge list for not voting in several election cycles.

The final list of purged registrations shows that nearly 118,000 people were removed for that type of inactivity.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus