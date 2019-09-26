Giant Pumpkin Weigh Off coming to River Prairie

The fall season is officially here and that means it's time for pumpkins. But not just any pumpkins -- there will be giant pumpkins on display at River Prairie this weekend.

Many of the massive pumpkins weigh more than 1,000 pounds and are grown right here in Western Wisconsin. You can check out the Giant Pumpkin Weigh Off this coming Sunday at River Prairie from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

On Hello Wisconsin, we stopped by Shannon and Jodi Engel’s farm in Menomonie to see how they grow these giant pumpkins.

