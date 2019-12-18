Gift wrapping station supports local youth programs

We are only one week away from Christmas! If you have finished all of your Christmas shopping and you need a little help wrapping the gifts, you are in luck.

A gift wrapping station at the mall is there to help out and all of the money raised goes to a good cause. The Sunrise Exchange Club has set up their station near the Old Navy inside of Oakwood Mall in Eau Claire.

It is run completely by volunteers so all of the money raised will get donated to youth programs throughout the Chippewa Valley.

The gift wrapping station will be open during regular mall hours up until Christmas.

