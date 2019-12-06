Gingerbread House Contest comes to Chippewa Valley Museum

As many people start baking treats for the holiday season, others in the Chippewa Valley are whipping up one of a kind gingerbread houses.

A new holiday tradition at the Chippewa Valley Museum has more than one dozen unique gingerbread houses on display. This is the second year the museum has hosted a Gingerbread House Contest and has more than double the entries compared to the first year.

Starting Saturday and running until Dec.21 you can stop by the museum to see of the gingerbread houses.

Judging will take place on Saturday in four categories (Child, Teen, Adult, Group/Family) and there will be a winner and runner up awarded in each category. Volunteer Judges are Jonathan Fike, CVTC Culinary instructor, Becky Driver, owner of Sweet Driver Chocolates and Nick White of Chippewa Valley Tours.

But you can also make your vote count as part of the Fan Favorite Award; by casting your vote between Dec. 7 and Dec.21 at the museum.

