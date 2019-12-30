Girl, 5, knocked down, driven over by NY school bus; driver ticketed

The school bus driver, Gavriel Surkis, told police he didn’t realize he had hit the 5-year-old girl and continued on his route. He was cited and ticketed for unsafe starting of a vehicle. (Source: TheYeshivaWorld/Instagram/WABC/CNN)
Updated: Mon 1:03 AM, Dec 30, 2019

MONSEY, N.Y. (WABC/CNN) - A school bus driver in New York was cited after a 5-year-old student ran in front of the bus, got knocked down by the safety arm and found herself passed over by the undercarriage.

A 5-year-old girl ran out in front of her school bus while trying to board Wednesday in Monsey, New York. The bus was pulling away at the time, and its retractable safety arm knocked her down.

The undercarriage of the bus then passed over the girl, but she stayed clear of the wheels.

An unidentified woman ran into the street following the incident and brought the 5-year-old back to the curb.

The girl was taken to the hospital to be checked out. Other than some bruises on her face, she was not hurt.

“It was truly a Hanukkah miracle. That little girl was facing darkness, and it turned to light. Thank God, she doesn’t even have a broken bone,” one resident said.

The bus driver, Gavriel Surkis, told police he didn’t realize he had hit someone and continued on his route. He was cited and ticketed for unsafe starting of a vehicle.

As per procedure, Child Protective Services was notified of the incident.

Copyright 2019 WABC, TheYeshivaWorld/Instagram via CNN. All rights reserved.

 
