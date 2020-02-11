Girl, 6, struck by car, killed trying to board Wis. school bus; younger sister injured

A 6-year-old Wisconsin girl was killed and her 4-year-old sister injured when a pickup truck passed a school bus that had its lights flashing as the children tried to board.

A school bus drives away during the investigation into a crash that killed a 6-year-old girl and her injured her younger sister on Highway 73 near Plainfield, Wisconsin. (Source: WBAY/Gray News)

According to a school administrator, the school bus stopped near Plainfield, Wisconsin, along State Highway 73 near 11th Avenue with its lights flashing Monday morning, WBAY reports.

The sisters had already crossed Highway 73, a two-lane road, with other family members and were waiting to get on their bus when a Chevy Silverado came up on the right-hand side of the bus, hitting the two girls.

The 6-year-old, a kindergartner at Tri-County Area Schools, died before she could be transported to a hospital. Her 4-year-old sister, who’s in the 4K program, suffered minor injuries.

The school district says the 4-year-old was treated at a hospital and is back home with her family. The girls’ names were not immediately made public.

No information was available about the driver.

It’s unclear why the pickup truck, going in the same direction as the bus, came around the side, but people near the scene said it was extremely foggy in the area at the time.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is reconstructing the crash. The Waushara County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation.

District Administrator Anthony Marinack says seven students were already on the bus when the crash happened.

The district says it’s working with the community to cope with the tragedy. Counselors from the Tri-County and Wautoma school districts and the Waushara County Crisis Team were available for students and staff Monday, and other school districts have offered their counselors, if needed.

Only about 800 people live in Plainfield. A teacher in the Tri-County district said it was a somber day, WSAW reports.

“We’re such a small, tight-knit community that everybody really feels the tragedy,” said fifth and sixth grade teacher Korryn Dean. “Somber, very quiet. Some students have gone home. I think the majority that were on the bus have been picked up, gone home."

Dean says everyone is praying for the girls’ family.

Copyright 2020 WBAY, WSAW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.