Girl Scout Honor Walk in memory of Troop 3055

A Girl Scout Honor Walk is set for later this year in memory of Troop 3055.

On November 3, 2018 - three scouts and a mother died in a hit-and-run crash during a roadside cleanup project along County Highway P in Lake Hallie.

In remembrance of the lives lost, the Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes is hosting the Girl Scout Honor Walk on Saturday, November 2.

The walk will begin at 10 a.m. at Irvine park in Chippewa Falls.

It will include a one-mile walk followed by special activities and fellowship.

Activities will last until around 12 p.m.

There is no cost to participate but registration is encouraged.

If you have questions, email info@gsnwgl.org or call 888-747-6945.

To register, click here.