Girl Scout troops to participate in service weekend in honor of scouts killed

Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes and Girl Scout Councils across the nation are participating in a Weekend of Service May 17-19 in honor of the Girl Scout members and volunteer whose lives were killed in Lake Hallie in November.

The members of Troop 3055 were participating in an Adopt-a-Highway cleanup in cooperation with the Wisconsin DOT when a vehicle reportedly driven by 22-year-old Colten Treu, veered off County Highway P in Lake Hallie killing three Girl Scouts and a parent volunteer, and injuring another.

The Weekend of Service was developed in cooperation with the members of Troop 3055 who have a passion for environmental stewardship which led them to their highway clean up. Girl Scout participants in the Weekend of Service are encouraged to plan and implement an environmentally focused service project on or around May 17-19.

Two Council-led events for Girl Scouts are being offered Saturday May 18: Outdoor Eco Badge Day at Camp Nawakwa in Cornell and Outdoor Art Badge Day at Camp Winnecomac in Kaukauna.

In addition, individual troops are leading a variety of efforts focused on the environment in their communities.

