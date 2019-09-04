Girl accused in killing baby found not competent to stand trial

An 11-year-old girl facing a first-degree intentional homicide charge in the death of an infant was back in court today.

A Chippewa County Judge ruled she's not competent to stand trial.

According to a criminal complaint, the incident happened at a foster home in Tilden in late October.

The girl, who was 10 the time, is accused of dropping a six-month old, and causing injuries that led to the infant's death.

The body of the victim hasn't been released to the family yet, with the defense saying there could be more examinations needed.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for next month.

