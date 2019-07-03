Girl accused of killing baby in Chippewa Co. found not competent

A girl who was 10 years old when she allegedly killed a six-month-old boy is found not competent to waive her preliminary hearing.

Court appearance in baby death case

The girl had a court appearance Wednesday, July 3 in Chippewa County.

The court ruled she's not competent at this time to proceed, but may be competent in the future.

This was tied to an incident in October at a foster home in Tilden, which also served as an in-home daycare.

Officials say the girl accidentally dropped the infant, and the baby hit his head on a stool and started crying.

They say she panicked, causing injuries resulting in the infant's death.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for September.