Girl accused of killing infant found not competent

A girl who was 10 years old when she allegedly killed a six-month-old baby boy has been found not competent to stand trial, again.

The girl had a court appearance Thursday in Chippewa County.

The court ruled she is not competent at this time to proceed, but may resume competency in the future. The same ruling was handed down back in March. She has another competency hearing scheduled for July.

The incident happened on October 30 at a foster home in Tilden, which also served as an in-home daycare. Officials say the girl accidentally dropped the infant, and the baby hit his head on a stool and started crying. At that point, they say she panicked, causing injuries resulting in the infant's death.