Girl accused of killing six-month-old infant found competent, case moved to juvenile court

The then 10-year-old who is accused of dropping a six-month-old and then causing injuries that led to the infant’s death was back in Chippewa County court Friday.

Court documents show the now 11-year-old girl has been ruled competent enough to waive her preliminary hearing, which she did in court. The court also ordered the case to be moved to juvenile court.

District Attorney Wade Newell said the girl was in foster care at a home in Tilden, which also served as an in-home daycare, on October 30th.

That’s where Wade said the girl accidentally dropped the 6-month-old baby boy.

Wade said the girl told investigator the boy hit his head on a stool and started crying.

At that point Wade said the girl panicked causing injuries that resulted in the infant's death.

