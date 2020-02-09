Girls on the Run announces spring program

Girls on the Run of the Chippewa Valley announced their spring program will begin the week of February 24th and registration is still open to all girls grades 3-8.

According to a press release from Girls on the Run of the Chippewa Valley, more than 400 girls across the Chippewa Valley participate in the GOTR program every spring.

The program delivers a season-long, experienced-based curriculum designed to develop confidence, friendship, strength, and emotional and spiritual health in young girls—all while integrating running.

At the end of the season, all participating girls run a 5K event to celebrate their accomplishments.

Registration ends Friday, Feb. 21. Volunteer opportunities are ongoing. The Spring 5K Celebration takes place Saturday, May 9th at Carson Park in Eau Claire and is open for families, friends and community members.

