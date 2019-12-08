Girls on the Run holds family day

Girls on the Run of the Chippewa Valley is part of Girls on the Run International.

The group helps girls age’s eight to ten learn how to lead happy, healthy and empowering lives. Sunday, they held a family fun day at the Boys and Girls club of the greater Chippewa Valley. Girls on the Run volunteer Jamie Siseman said the program is a way to help young girls learn independence and grow.

“There are a lot of young girls that never really got someone in their life that had that empowerment of themselves,” Siseman said. “We always love to step in and help girls grow up with the resources and help they need to be the best person they can be because that is limitless.”

The event featured face painting, friendship bracelet making and lessons from the girls on the run curriculum. If you would like more information about Girls on the Run, click on the link provided.