Giving people a chance to grieve after losing a loved one

It's been almost a year and a half since Fawn Smith lost her son, 23-year-old Aaron Lee Stumblingbear to suicide.

While it is never easy to lose someone you love, Smith has found comfort at The Healing Place; a service provided by HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.

If there weren't there to help me, I don't know where I’d be,” Smith said. “I’d probably be crazy.”

Now, Smith is sharing her story, in hopes of helping others who are experiencing the same loss.

“I don't think I really had any emotions. I was just like a zombie. I pretty much locked myself in my room and wouldn't get out of bed,” Smith said. “I just laid in my room and cried for, maybe 3 months before I had enough nerve to get out of bed and get dressed and do normal things.”

She said she felt lost and alone.

“My first meeting, I hated it. I came here and the parents that were here weren't new,” Smith said. “I think it had been five or six years since their child passed away. They are talking about this like it was yesterday. And I’m so overwhelmed like, ‘am I going to be like this forever, does this ever get any better?’”

She says while it helps to talk about her son, it doesn't get easier

“It's like a roller coaster of emotions,” Smith said. “One day you are fine and the next you're brought right back to where the beginning was.”

Amy Segerstrom is The Healing Place Coordinator. She said The Healing Place is the hospital's best resource for dealing with loss.

“People often put on a mask in order to do what they need to do to survive,” Segerstrom said. “When you come here and come in this room, it's like we can take the mask off here. It's a relief to take off that mask.”

Smith said the first holiday after her son’s passing was particularly difficult.

“It was very hard; I don't even think I stayed home,” she said. “I went up to my step-moms in Michigan to avoid everyone.”

While it is still difficult for her, Smith said she is trying to be more involved during the holidays.

“I'm trying; all I can say is I’m trying, but holidays are always hard,” she said. “It's a safe place to talk about my son and I don't have to feel bad about it or, judged. I don't feel judged when I’m here.”

Smith also said her group has become more like a family to her. If you or a loved one is struggling with grief or loss, we have a link to information about the group sessions here..

