Glass is the new orange at the Glass Orchard

This time of year, pumpkin patches are a common sight, but this weekend you can also see a glass pumpkins patch in Eau Claire. It's exactly what it sounds like; all of the pumpkins are made of glass.

The Glass Orchard in Eau Claire is combining art and agriculture at their one-of-a-kind event this coming weekend.

Dawn Passineau and Jon Chapman make nearly 500 glass pumpkins for the event. They have 16 years of experience in all types of glass fabrication, including glassblowing. On Hello Wisconsin, they shared the process to making these unique works of art.

On Saturday and Sunday (Oct.12 &13) you can stop by the Glass Orchard from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. to see the glass pumpkin patch, purchase a pumpkin and even make your own masterpiece. The Glass Orchard is located at 130 Deerfield Road in Eau Claire.

