Glen Flora man charged in Chippewa County after shooting

A Glen Flora man has been charged in Chippewa County after a shooting happened May 24 at a home on Reno Drive.

Court records show Kyle Baker has been charged with first degree reckless injury, injury by negligent use of weapon and possession of a firearm- convicted of a firearm.

Eau Claire Police say a shots fired case happened in the 3300 block of Reno Drive on the north side of Eau Claire, which is in Chippewa County.

Baker's cash bond has been set at $50,000.

Baker's next court appearance is scheduled for June 2.