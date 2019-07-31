Golf and Tennis Classic event raises $58,000 to benefit mobile mammography

This year HSHS Sacred Heart Foundation held its 29th annual Golf and Tennis Classic, in which 190 people attended.

The proceeds from the event reached $58,000 and will benefit mobile mammography.

This year’s Classic also marked the 12th year of giving away a Thrill of Victory Award that is given to a hospital patient who has made an outstanding recover. This year’s award recipient was Kathy Shear. Shear was diagnosed with breast cancer one year ago and is currently undergoing her final chemotherapy appointments, according to HSHS Scared Heart Hospital.

“Over its history, more than $1.25 million has been raised at the Classic to benefit patient care at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital,” Ann Kaiser, CFRE, development director, HSHS Sacred Heart Foundation. “It’s an honor to receive such extraordinary charitable support from our community.”

Next year’s Golf and Tennis Classic will be held July 27, 2020.

