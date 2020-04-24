Golf courses in Wisconsin open on Friday

While the Safer at Home Order was extended until May 26 by Gov. Evers, some restrictions are scaled back starting Friday, including the re-opening of golf courses.

Hickory Hills Golf Course in Eau Claire is preparing for a busy weekend ahead on the green. Even though the courses in Wisconsin are able to open up, things will look a little different.

You must call ahead for tee times and pay ahead of time before you arrive. While you are there you be sure to practice social distancing at all times and remember not to gather on any areas on the golf course. In addition, there will be no golf carts and walking only.

To make sure that everyone can keep their distance on the course, the pace of play and being on time for your scheduled tee time is essential.

Here is a full list of guidelines for public and private golf courses from the Wisconsin Safer at Home Order that is set to expire on May 26:

1. The use of golf carts is prohibited.

2. Social Distancing Requirements must be observed at all times, unless the players reside in the same living unit or household.

3. All tee times and payments must be made in advance online or by phone.

4. Clubhouses and pro shops must remain closed. Any restaurant or bar facility may remain open and must comply with all restrictions.

5. Tee times must be spaced to avoid multiple foursomes from clustering or gathering at any stage of the course.

6. All maintenance work and groundskeepers shall comply with the Order. All other functions may only continue under Minimum Basic Operations.

7. Driving ranges and miniature golf must remain closed.

