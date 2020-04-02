Golf courses not to open, unless with approval

Eau Claire County Sheriff, Ron Cramer, wants to remind golfers and golf course owners that courses are not allowed to be open.

Sheriff Cramer says there has been some confusion after Menomonie Golf and Country Club decided to remain open, and got approval from the Menomonie Police and Sheriff's departments.

In a letter from both agencies, they said as long as the golf course follows strict rules, it can stay open.

Sheriff Cramer says the Governor's order states that no golf courses in Wisconsin are allowed to be open.

Some local golf establishments have started a petition asking the governor to reconsider the rule.

