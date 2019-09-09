Golf scramble donations benefit Chippewa Valley charities

The first ever Indianhead Kiwanis Golf Scramble is happening today in Eau Claire.

More than 100 golfers are playing at Mill Run Golf Course today and it’s all to raise money for local charities.

All the donations from this event go towards Chippewa Valley charities like Beacon House and the Boys and Girls Club.

Highlights of the day include golfing, a raffle and a silent auction.

The Kiwanis Club is hosting the golf scramble to replace its previous fundraiser selling Younkers coupon books.

Jerry shay with the Indianhead Kiwanis Club says, “We didn't want to lose funding for the orgs we support so one of our members came up with the idea how about we do a golf event to replace the loss of the Younkers books”.

The event is wrapping up this evening with a chicken dinner.

Organizers say they hope to make the golf scramble an annual event.

