The new safer at home order issued by governor Evers lifted the closure of golf courses in Wisconsin.

Courses were allowed to open Friday, with some restrictions. Sunday at Ojibwa Golf Course in Chippewa Falls, golfers took advantage of the links being open. Numerous people were on the course, some playing their first round of the year. The use of carts is prohibited, players are asked to maintain their social distance and only four players are allowed per party.