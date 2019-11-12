Google’s health care ambitions now involve patient data

The partnership between Google and Ascension is intended to use artificial intelligence to find patterns that could help doctors, but some are concerned about privacy and protecting patients' sensitive health information. (Source: CNN)
Updated: Tue 3:13 PM, Nov 12, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Google is working with large health care system Ascension, the latest foray into the health industry by the tech giant.

The partnership is intended to use artificial intelligence to find patterns that could help doctors, but some are concerned about privacy and protecting patients' sensitive health information.

Google has been pushing further into the health care space in recent months, including an announced deal to buy wearable company Fitbit.
The two companies acknowledged privacy concerns, but said the agreement is compliant with federal law and that health data will be kept secure.

The deal also means Ascension, which operates health centers in 21 states, will move its systems to Google’s cloud computing platform.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
