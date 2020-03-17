Gov. Evers issues actions to support workers during COVID-19 Pandemic

Gov. Tony Evers today announced he will issue an Emergency Order tomorrow that will waive work search requirements and modify the availability requirements for unemployment insurance benefits for workers impacted by COVID-19. Gov. Evers is working with the Wisconsin State Legislature to quickly act to waive the one-week waiting period for benefits so that much-needed unemployment insurance funds make it to affected workers quickly.

Gov. Evers announced that his order will waive the requirement that UI claimants conduct at least four weekly work search actions during the COVID-19 emergency. His order will also ensure that claimants who are otherwise eligible but out of work due to COVID-19 are considered available for work and therefore eligible for benefits.

"Tomorrow's emergency order will take advantage of the federal guidance related to administering unemployment insurance benefit claims during the pandemic period and allows the program to support our workers who have been affected by the COVID-19 outbreak," Gov. Evers said. "I am urging the Wisconsin State Legislature to quickly act and repeal the one week waiting period for UI benefits, so UI funds can quickly get to affected workers to support those households and our communities.

Gov. Evers' proposed 2019-2021 state budget had eliminated the one week waiting period for UI.