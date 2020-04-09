Gov. Evers Addresses Public Health after the April 7 Spring Election

The following is a transcript of Gov. Evers radio address.

"Hi, Wisconsin. Governor Tony Evers here.

As you know, due to legislative inaction and disappointing decisions from the courts, Wisconsin held in-person voting for our spring election across the state on Tuesday.

From Milwaukee to Green Bay to Eau Claire, Wisconsinites had to make the difficult decision between protecting their health and safety or exercising their fundamental right to vote.

Folks, that's a choice nobody should ever have to make.

Although I remain deeply concerned about the public health implications of Tuesday's election, I am overwhelmed by the bravery, resilience, and heroism of those who defended our democracy by showing up to vote, work the polls, or report on the election.

To all the poll workers, reporters, and folks that voted, thank you. You gave our state something to be proud of.

That being said, it came at a cost to you, your household, and our communities.

So I am asking you to please be mindful over the next couple of weeks as we head into the thick of this.

Monitor yourself for symptoms, including a fever, cough, or sore throat.

If you experience symptoms, call your doctor or clinic. They will help you determine next steps and if you need to go in for medical care.

Continue to frequently wash your hands, disinfect common spaces or surfaces, cover your sneezes and coughs, and avoid touching your face.

And finally, of course, stay home. Isolating at home is the best tool we have to prevent the spread of this virus.

We are going to get through this together. Be smart, be kind, stay safe, and stay home.

Thank you. "