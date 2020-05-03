Gov. Evers announces additional community testing events in northwest Wisconsin

Gov. Tony Evers today announced additional community testing events in northwest Wisconsin. The State Emergency Operations Center, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), Wisconsin Emergency Management, and Wisconsin National Guard are working with local health departments to create community testing events in places with a known lack of access to testing or where additional testing is needed because of high rates of COVID-19.

“Taking our lab capacity from the ability to perform zero COVID-19 tests in early March to more than 11,000 tests per day now is one of our success stories here in Wisconsin,” said Gov. Evers. “But capacity is not the same as utilization, so we have some work to do to ensure everyone who needs a test is getting one and to understand the full scope of this disease around Wisconsin. The state has been working hard to support local health departments throughout this crisis and we’re pleased to announce these additional community testing events in northwest Wisconsin. I urge anyone who is experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19 to go get tested at one of these events.”

The Wisconsin National Guard will be working to assist with testing in the following communities:

Barron and Polk Counties, St. Croix Tribe: May 3-4, Drive-thru testing

St. Croix Casino Turtle Lake Campground

122 Tamarack St.

Turtle Lake, WI 54889

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Any Wisconsin resident experiencing COVID-19 symptoms is welcome at this site

Burnett and Polk Counties, St. Croix Tribe: May 5, Drive-thru testing

Burnett County Highway Shop

8150 State Road 70

Siren, WI 54872

9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Any Wisconsin resident experiencing COVID-19 symptoms is welcome at this site

Douglas and Washburn Counties: May 6, Drive-thru testing

Solon Springs Community Center

11523 Business Highway 53

Solon Springs, WI

10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Any Wisconsin resident experiencing COVID-19 symptoms is welcome at this site

Bad River Tribe and Ashland County: May 7, Drive-thru testing

Lake Superior Elementary School

1101 Binsfield Rd

Ashland, WI 54806

11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Any Wisconsin resident experiencing COVID-19 symptoms is welcome at this site

Pierce and St. Croix Counties: May 8, Drive-thru testing

Western WI Health

1100 Bergslien St.

Baldwin, WI 54022

11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Any Wisconsin resident experiencing COVID-19 symptoms is welcome at this site

Pierce and St. Croix Counties: May 9, Drive-thru testing

St. Croix Valley Business Innovation Center

1091 Sutherland Ave.

River Falls, WI 54022

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Any Wisconsin resident experiencing COVID-19 symptoms is welcome at this site

Dunn and Eau Claire Counties: May 10-11, Drive-thru testing

CVTC/Prevea Health

617 W. Clairemont Ave

Eau Claire, WI 54701

May 10: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 11: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Any Wisconsin resident experiencing COVID-19 symptoms is welcome at this site

Chippewa, Clark, & Taylor Counties: May 13, Drive-thru testing

Thorp High School

605 S. Clark St.

Thorp, WI 54771

11a.m. to 7 p.m.

Any Wisconsin resident experiencing COVID-19 symptoms is welcome at this site

Chippewa and Rusk Counties: May 14, Drive-thru testing

Rusk County Fairgrounds

Rusk County Fairgrounds Rd.

Ladysmith, WI 54848

11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Any Wisconsin resident experiencing COVID-19 symptoms is welcome at this site

Get additional information

Wisconsin is increasing access to testing, and anyone with symptoms should contact their health care provider and ask to be tested. If you live in or around these communities and are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, we urge you to go get tested at the community testing events.

Additional community testing sites will be announced in the coming days.