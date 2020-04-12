Gov. Evers Announces Second Alternative Care Facility at Alliant Energy Center

Gov. Tony Evers today announced an application has been submitted to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to begin the development of a second alternative care facility (ACF) in Wisconsin to prepare for a potential surge in COVID-19 cases. The Army Corp of Engineers has partnered with states to build ACFs to support existing, local medical infrastructures in response to the spread of COVID-19.

“This second alternative care facility will be an essential backup facility to ensure our healthcare system in the south central region is not overwhelmed. FEMA and the Army Corp of Engineers have been tremendous planning partners for our state and we are thankful for their quick responsiveness,” said Gov. Evers. “Wisconsin residents are doing a good job of helping to flatten the curve in our state by following the guidelines of our Safer at Home order, but we must continue our efforts to manage the pandemic in order to protect Wisconsinites. Hopefully this second site will not be needed, but we must prepare for it now so we are ready.”

“Dane County is proud to partner with Governor Evers and make our facility available to the state as a potential alternative care site to ensure our community has the medical resources it needs to fight the spread of COVID-19,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi.

Once approved, the Army Corp of Engineers will sign contracts with a contractor and a number of subcontractors. Additional details regarding facility operations, acuity level, and patient capacity will be shared as they become available. With the number of COVID-19 cases still on the rise, all individuals are encouraged to do the following:

o Stay at home as much as possible. Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates, and nonessential appointments.

o Stay at least 6 feet away from other people, when possible.

o Practice good hand hygiene. Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

o Avoid touching face, eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands

o Cover mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, and cough and sneeze into your elbow.

o Continue to visit the Department of Health Services COVID-19 informational website, This comprehensive website has resources, updates, and answers to commonly asked questions about COVID-19.

More information regarding the state-wide COVID-19 response is also available here.