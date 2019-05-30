Gov. Evers seeks applicants for coroner of Jackson County

Gov. Tony Evers announced today that he is seeking applicants for appointment as coroner in Jackson County.

The appointment will fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Karla Wood, effective June 30, 2019. The new coroner will complete a term through January 2, 2023.

If you are interested in applying for the position, please submit an online application. The application can be found on Governor Evers’ website: www.evers.wi.gov (In the center of the page, click “Apply” and then scroll to the bottom of the page and click “Register of Deeds or Coroner”).

If the online application is not functioning, please send a cover letter and resume to govappointments@wisconsin.gov.

Applicants should outline in their cover letters what professional and academic experiences qualify them to be a coroner and describe their civic activities and community involvement. Application materials must be received no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019. Potential applicants with questions about the appointments process may contact Cassi Fenili, Director of Gubernatorial Appointments, at (608) 267-3675.

