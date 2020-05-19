Gov. Evers Seeks Applicants for Price County District Attorney

Gov. Tony Evers announced today that he is seeking applications for appointment as Price County District Attorney. The new appointee will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term that ends January 2021.

To apply, please email a completed application form and supporting materials to govDAapp@wisconsin.gov. Applications must be submitted by June 8, 2020.

The District Attorney application form is available on the “Apply to Serve” page of the Governor’s website: www.evers.wi.gov.

For questions about the appointments process, please contact the Governor’s Office of Legal Counsel at (608) 266-1212.