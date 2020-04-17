Gov. Evers Signs Bill Expanding Access to Standing Technology

MADISON – Gov. Tony Evers today signed Senate Bill 605, now 2019 Wisconsin Act 186, expanding access to complex rehabilitation technology for individuals with disabilities by adding power seat elevation or power standing components of power wheelchairs to the definition of complex rehabilitation technology in the Medicaid program.

“This is an important step to ensuring access to this critical standing technology for those with disabilities,” said Gov. Evers. “These tools can help individuals with disabilities live more comfortable, healthier, and more independent lives, and I am happy to sign this bill into law today.”

Senate Bill 605, 2019 Wisconsin Act 186:

Adds power seat elevation or power standing components of power wheelchairs to the definition of complex rehabilitation technology; and

Requires the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and managed care plans to act on prior authorization requests for complex rehabilitation technology within 10 working days of receiving the relevant documentation needed to make a determination.