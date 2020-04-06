Gov. Evers Statement on Supreme Court of Wisconsin Ruling

Gov. Tony Evers today issued the following statement regarding the Supreme Court of Wisconsin's ruling enjoining Executive Order #74 suspending in-person voting for the April 7 election. The Supreme Court of Wisconsin's ruling today allows the April 7 election to proceed against the advice of public health experts and with extreme risk to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There are few things we hold more sacred and that are more American than the right to vote. People have bled, fought, and died for the right to vote in this country. But tomorrow in Wisconsin, thousands will wake up and have to choose between exercising their right to vote and staying healthy and safe. In this time of historic crisis, it is a shame that two branches of government in this state chose to pass the buck instead of taking responsibility for the health and safety of the people we were elected to serve.”

WisGOP Statement in Response to U.S. Supreme Court Decision

[Madison, WI] – In response to the decision handed down by the U.S. Supreme Court, the Republican Party of Wisconsin issued the following statement from Chairman Andrew Hitt:

“Consistent with years of precedent, the U.S. Supreme Court concluded that election laws should not be changed on the eve of an election. The confusion and time wasted as a result of these multiple lawsuits when we should have all been solely focused on preparing for a challenging election is truly sad and unfortunate. While some have argued that we should quickly change or circumvent our laws in a time of crisis, justifications in the moment can quickly lead us down a slippery slope that erodes our democracy.”

DNC on Wisconsin Court Decisions

DNC Chair Tom Perez released the following statement on today’s court decisions regarding the Wisconsin primary election:

“Our country is the middle of a public health emergency, but you wouldn’t know it by the way the Republican Party in Wisconsin and across the country is acting. Instead of prioritizing the health and safety of the American people -- including communities of color in places like Wisconsin that have been hit especially hard by this pandemic -- the GOP is trying to stop vote-by-mail and opposing other commonsense ideas to make our election systems more safe and accessible during this time. Trump himself told us why they’re doing it: Republicans will never win another election if they let more people vote. That’s because their agenda is so far out of step with so many Americans.

“A few weeks ago, we sued to extend the voter registration deadline and to extend the vote-by-mail deadline so that, at the least, ballots postmarked on Election Day would be counted. Democrats believe our democracy works best when more people participate, not fewer. Because we won, thousands more Wisconsins’ votes will be counted.

“Today’s decisions and the actions that led up to it lay bare the differences between our two parties. Governor Evers and Wisconsin Democrats are focused on protecting the people of their state and the integrity of our democracy. Republican leaders are focused on political gain, and they will stop at nothing to get it – no matter the consequences to public health and our democracy.”