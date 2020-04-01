Gov. Evers' statement on April 7 election

A federal judge is signaling he won't postpone or make any major changes to Wisconsin's spring election to alleviate concerns about voters and poll workers contracting the coronavirus.

Three federal lawsuits filed asked U.S. District Judge William Conley to postpone in-person voting on Tuesday, lift requirements that absentee voters include photo ID with ballot applications and give people more time to file those ballots with local clerks.

JudgeWilliam Conley said during a hearing Wednesday that they haven't shown the crisis impinges on people's voting rights.

Gov. Tony Evers issued the following statement regarding the upcoming April 7 election.

“We have three branches of government to ensure a system of checks and balances, and questions about our elections typically rely on all three playing a role."

“If I could have changed the election on my own I would have but I can’t without violating state law. I’ve asked the legislature to do its part to ensure a fair and safe election and I hope we can get some clarity as soon as possible. The bottom line is that we have to keep folks safe and we have to make sure everyone who wants to vote has the opportunity to make their voice heard.”