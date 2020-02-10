Gov. Evers announces appointments to 2020 Census Complete Count Committee

Gov. Tony Evers announced his appointments to serve on the 2020 Census Complete Count Committee.

The committee was created through Executive Order #55 and is tasked with educating Wisconsinites on the importance of completing the 2020 census, developing outreach strategies to reach hard-to-count communities, and identifying and reducing barriers that impede participation in the counting process.

“In 2010, Wisconsin had one of the highest census turnouts in the nation and we need to make sure that we are a leader once again,” said Gov. Evers. “That said, we've got our work cut out for us. It's estimated that Wisconsin's hard-to-count population is over 600,000, so the work of this committee cannot be taken lightly. I look forward to working with these dedicated individuals to ensure Wisconsin has an accurate and complete count in the 2020 Census.”

Members of the committee include: Julie Kessler, Clerk- Treasurer, city of Cumberland, Catherine Emmanuelle, Eau Claire City Council, Vice President and Jane Klekamp, Associate County Administrator in La Crosse County.

