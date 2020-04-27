UPDATE: Gov. Evers announces expanded opportunities for certain nonessential businesses

Governor Tony Evers announced what he's calling an interim order, adding to the 'Safer at Home' order which runs until May 26.

He says it's an effort to start to reopen Wisconsin's economy, by allowing some non-essential businesses to safely open.

At Tropic Waters Pet Center & Bark Avenue Salon in Eau Claire, the store manager says business has slowed the last month.

But it could be picking back up after Governor Evers' latest executive order.

"This is an important step to making sure that while people are staying safer at home, they can also continue to support small businesses across our state," said Evers.

Emergency Order #34 allows some non-essential businesses to start opening back up.

This includes self-service car washes, businesses renting recreational equipment such as boats and golf carts, and dog grooming businesses.

"For us, business-wise it's huge. I mean it's just that many more people in a day and you know you're able to help serve too. It's essential, you know, grooming for pets is so different than it is, you can't compare it to a hairdresser unfortunately. It is important, it is important to their health and their longevity," said Tropic Waters Pet Center & Bark Avenue Salon General Manager Carlee Bowden.

The governor and health officials say the businesses listed in the order have enough control factors involved to open safely.

"The basic criteria remain the same. Physical distance, cleaning and hand washing and making sure that people are staying home when they're sick and not being out in the community when they are," said Eau Claire City-County Health Department Director Lieske Giese.

While Tropic Waters has stayed open to care for its pets, the store is already brainstorming ways to provide a safe environment for customers looking to use Bark Avenue Salon for their dogs.

"We've talked about providing a safe place for them to place their dog in on the outside of the building, somewhere that can be easily sanitized such as a kennel. Then our groomers can go out and retrieve the dogs all within sight, your pet will never be out of sight it will never be alone or anything like that," said Bowden.

In the order, all eligible businesses must do payments online or over the phone, use social distancing, and all work must be able to be done by one employee.

This new order was signed in addition to the previous 'Safer at Home' order, and does not affect any businesses not specifically mentioned.

It will go into effect on Wednesday, April 29 at 8 a.m. and last for the duration of the 'Safer at Home' order.

To read the full emergency order click here.

