Gov. Evers appoints Randy Romansky as DATCP Secretary

Gov. Tony Evers today appointed Randy Romanski to serve as Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection (DATCP). Romanski has served as Interim Secretary of the agency since November 2019.

“Wisconsin’s agricultural community has dealt with challenges for years, from low prices to trade wars to a global pandemic,” Gov. Evers said. “Randy has done an outstanding job leading DATCP through these challenging times, and I believe he’ll continue to do great work as secretary.”

Across his 30-year career in public service, Romanski has held leadership roles across various Wisconsin state agencies. He previously served as both the deputy secretary and secretary at DATCP under former Gov. Jim Doyle.

“I appreciate Governor Evers’ confidence and trust in me,” added Romanski. “I have been honored to work with the team at DATCP to serve the citizens of the state. I look forward to continuing that work as we serve as a resource to Wisconsin’s diverse agriculture and consumer communities.”