Gov. Evers appoints Tina Pommier as Eau Claire County Register of Deeds

Gov. Tony Evers today appointed Tina Pommier as the new Eau Claire County Register of Deeds.

This appointment fills a vacancy created by the resignation of Kathryn Christenson, effective Feb. 7, 2020.

“Tina Pommier has shown her dedication to the citizens of Eau Claire County through her years of prior service in the Eau Claire County Finance Department and Treasurer's Office,” said Gov. Evers. “She will be an excellent register of deeds and I am confident she will serve the county well.”

Pommier has worked for the county in various administrative positions since 2012, and is currently an accountant in the Eau Claire County Finance Department.

