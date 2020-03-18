Gov. Evers calls for scaling down of all child care centers

Gov. Evers said Wednesday that child care centers may not operate with more than 10 staff present at a time and may not operate with more than 50 children present.

The restriction will go into effect Thursday, March 19 at 8 a.m.

“Child care is an essential service for many of the folks working on the front lines to provide healthcare and vital services to our communities during the COVID-19 outbreak,” said Gov. Evers. “This is another step forward to ensure that service continues, while protecting our child care providers who are going above and beyond their regular duties to support our families, communities, and state.”

Evers also added that if parents can keep their children home, they are being asked to do so.