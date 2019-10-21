Gov. Evers calls special session on gun control

A first for Governor Tony Evers Monday, signing Executive Order #54 and calling for a special session on gun violence in Wisconsin.

"It's time for thoughts and prayers, of course we're always there, but that doesn't solve the problem. We have had too many things that have occurred in this state and across this nation that we haven't taken a step forward," said Evers.

During the special session, Evers wants the legislature to take up two bills that haven't gained any traction.

One to create universal background checks for all gun purchases.

And the other to create what is commonly referred to as the 'Red Flag' law, which would create a process that would give family members and law enforcement ways to intervene when a person with a gun is a danger to themselves or others.

A recent Marquette Law School poll shows that 81 percent of households that have a gun support the idea of a red flag law.

The special session is scheduled for Nov. 7.

While the move does not force the legislature to vote on either of the bills, it will force them back into the spotlight.

"We have republican leaders who see, hear, and read the stories in the news cycle but still refuse to do anything to combat this epidemic. They do nothing when it comes to the violence that continues to plague our communities," said Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes.

While Evers says the special session is to address a common sense issue, Republican leaders in the state say it goes too far.

State Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald says he sees the special session as "the first attack on the Second Amendment".

And adds the senate "will not be part of a drawn-out strategy to infringe on constitutional rights."