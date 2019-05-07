Gov. Evers continues tour of Wisconsin for national tourism week with Eau Claire stop

Gov. Evers continued his tour of Wisconsin as part of National Travel and Tourism Week.

Tuesday, he stopped in Downtown Eau Claire for a tour of Pablo Center at the Confluence.

The visit comes one day after new numbers showed says visitor spending rose in the state nearly 5 percent last year.

Evers says continued growth would come from putting planning into downtowns, like Eau Claire and for bringing in younger consumers.

"Eau Claire is doing everything in their power, frankly, to make young people feel welcome and make sure that there's wanted support - especially, the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire, of course, the business. The downtown really has a different vibe to it than it ever had before."

Evers is asking for a $5 million increase in marketing for his proposed budget and hopes this is one area where legislators on both sides of the aisle can find common ground.

