Gov. Evers declares State of Emergency after seeing tornado damage

MEDIA RELEASE:

Gov. Tony Evers today signed Executive Order #47 declaring a State of Emergency for Chippewa, Clark, and Dunn counties, after strong storms hit the area Tuesday night, producing a tornado that injured two people and damaged over a dozen homes and other structures. The storm also downed trees and power lines, leaving several thousand utility customers without power.

“Last night’s tornado had a devastating impact on this area, leaving many homes badly damaged and a long road ahead to recovery for these communities,” Gov. Evers said. “My executive order allows state agencies and the Wisconsin National Guard to provide assistance to the communities affected by these storms as they work to rebuild.”

Evers' declaration follows a visit to Chippewa County on Wednesday, where he surveyed storm damage in the Town of Wheaton.

A preliminary assessment by the National Weather Service office in the Twin Cities has confirmed the tornado was as an EF-3, with estimated winds of over 150 miles per hour. It began on the eastern edge of Dunn County and traveled into the southwest corner of Chippewa County. An assessment of the full path of the tornado is ongoing.

“I am grateful for the efforts of everyone involved in responding to this disaster,” Evers said. “It is in times of crisis that I am always glad to be reminded of how willing the people of Wisconsin are to step up to the plate and help their neighbors.”

Governor Evers’ executive order directs state agencies to help those affected by the storms. It also allows the Wisconsin National Guard to be called to active duty to provide assistance, as the adjutant general deems it necessary, to support local authorities with their recovery efforts.