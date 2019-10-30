Gov. Evers declares energy emergency in Wisconsin

Gov. Tony Evers today signed Executive Order #56 declaring an energy emergency in the state of Wisconsin. Due to various unforeseen circumstances, including a late corn harvest and sudden cold snap, demand for propane has sharply increased across Wisconsin and the Midwest. This Executive Order will allow for the swift and efficient delivery of petroleum products throughout the state.

“Hundreds of thousands of Wisconsinites depend on propane to heat their homes and right now farmers are depending on it to dry their corn,” said Gov. Evers. “Ensuring that we get propane to these folks is critical for the health, safety, welfare, and economic well-being of Wisconsinites across our state.”

