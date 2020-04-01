Gov. Evers deploying National Guard for presidential primary

Wisconsin's governor is deploying the National Guard to help staff polling sites for the state's presidential primary.

Election clerks say poll workers are quitting in droves in fear of contracting the coronavirus during Tuesday's election. More than 100 municipalities have reported they lack enough people to staff even one polling site.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers told a federal judge in a filing Wednesday that he'll use Wisconsin Army National Guard members as poll workers.

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders issued a statement saying the state should postpone the election. The Democratic National Committee is among groups seeking to have it postponed