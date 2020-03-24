Gov. Evers directs Department of Health Services to issue Safer At Home order

Gov. Evers directed the Department of Health Services Secretary- designee Andrea Palm to issue a Safer At Home order that prohibits all nonessential travel.

The order is effective 8 a.m. Wednesday, March 25 and will remain in effect until 8 a.m. Friday, April 24, or until a superseding order is issued.

The order also says individuals will not need special permission to leave their homes, but they must comply with this order as to when its permissible to leave home..

Businesses allowed to operate under the Safer at Home order include, but are not limited to:

Health care operations, including home health workers;

Critical infrastructure;

Businesses that provide food, shelter, and social services, and other necessities of life for economically disadvantaged or otherwise vulnerable individuals;

Fresh and non-perishable food retailers, including convenience stores, grocery stores, farmers’ markets, and food banks;

Businesses that ship or deliver groceries, food and goods directly to residences;

Pharmacies, health care supply stores and health care facilities;

Child care facilities, with some limitations;

Gas stations and auto repair facilities;

Banks;

Laundry businesses, dry cleaners and services necessary for maintaining the safety, sanitation and essential operation of a residence, including garbage collection;

Hardware stores, plumbers, and electricians;

Educational institutions, for the purposes of facilitating distance learning;

Roles required for any business to maintain minimum basic operations, which includes security, and payroll; and

Law and safety, and essential government functions will continue under the recommended action.

To read more about the Safer At Home order, please see related documents on the right.

