Gov. Evers makes statement regrading Supreme Court ruling

Gov. Tony Evers released the following statement in response to the United States Supreme Court’s ruling on partisan gerrymandering.

“Today’s Supreme Court ruling on partisan gerrymandering is devastating for our democracy, our system of government, the right to participate in the democratic process, and the notion that people should come before politics. Partisan gerrymandering is exactly how we end up with a majority party in power that doesn’t care that 70% of our state supports things like Medicaid expansion.

“The people should get to choose their representatives, not the other way around. If the Supreme Court chooses to sleep on the job and ignores its duty to remedy the widespread constitutional harms across our country, then in Wisconsin we will do everything we can to ensure elections in our state are fair, accessible, and free. That includes fighting for nonpartisan redistricting and vetoing gerrymandered maps that arrive on my desk.”

