Gov. Evers orders flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of 9/11

Marking the anniversary of 9/11, Gov. Evers has signed the Executive Order #44 for U.S. and State of Wisconsin flag to be flown at half-staff on Wednesday.

Evers says, "On September 11, we reflect on our nation's grit and resilience while working to honor the legacy of those we lost and the countless heroes who responded during our time of need," Gov. Evers said. "Wisconsinites have always believed in coming together and helping our neighbors in difficult times, so it is fitting that we remember September 11 in Wisconsin through acts of service to our neighborhoods and our communities”.

