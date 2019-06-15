Gov. Evers re-forms Wisconsin pardons board Walker dropped

Gov. Tony Evers has re-created Wisconsin's pardon board, fulfilling a campaign promise to once again consider granting pardons after Republican predecessor Scott Walker halted the process eight years ago.

Evers campaigned on the promise of re-starting the pardon board, but it took him six months to get it done.

His executive order released Thursday creates a nine-member pardon advisory board chaired by the governor's chief lawyer. The other members are appointed by the governor, with one nominated by the attorney general.

Evers will only consider pardons, not commutations of prison sentences. Previous governors could commute sentences, but that hasn't been done since 1995.

Also, under Evers anyone on the sex offender registry will be ineligible, a new requirement.